Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra camera details leaked ahead of 2027 launch

Samsung is said to be gearing up to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series by next year (timeline unspecified), and honestly, the first leaks are pretty interesting if you care about cameras. As per the rumours,the new series will comes with a big upgrade specially from the camera front, that will feature a 200-megapixel main shooter. Talking about the regular Z Fold 9, the device looks like it sticks with what is already there on the Z Fold 8. This means you wanted major sensor improvements there, do not hold your breath.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra camera specifications tipped

A tipster named Walle on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims that the Z Fold 9 will keep that dual rear setup, just like its predecessor. Apparently, the design will stay wide and short, and right now, no one is talking about any big changes to the camera hardware.

On the other hand, the Ultra will keep its three cameras on the back- same layout as last year’s model – but will swap its main sensor for that 200-megapixel powerhouse. The other two, a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto, probably stay the same. Details on what that new main sensor is are still under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 may not get S Pen support

Now, there is a bit of buzz around S Pen support. Samsung scrapped the stylus after the Galaxy Z Fold 7, mostly because those titanium plates under the screen made drawing with the pen unreliable. So, they picked durability over the pen experience. Ever since Apple added stylus support to its latest iPhone Duo, some folks are asking if Samsung will bring the S Pen back for now, nothing official.

Then there is the under-display camera. Some leaks hint that Samsung might bring it back for the Z Fold 9, giving users an uninterrupted screen for movies or multitasking. The new Fold could also pack major upgrades inside, but honestly, do not expect the outside to look much different- thickness and design stay pretty similar.

As for the launch, Samsung is keeping everything under the hood. No official announcement or details on hardware, cameras, or design yet. We will probably hear more as 2027 gets closer.

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