Google updates privacy policy, allows Search and Gemini to use Gmail and Photos data for Ads

Google has reportedly tightened up the privacy policy by making it clear that data from Workspace apps like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, plus Google Photos can now help shape the ads you see across services – including Search and Gemini. The change was implemented on October 16. Basically, Google can use info from these connected apps to serve up personalised recommendations and promo content. But it is not automatic, as user actually have to link their apps, like connecting Google Calendar with Gemini, before Google taps into that data.

Google’s updated privacy policy: What has changed?

One major point is that the old policy, which is said to be Google would not touch Workspace or Photos data for personalised ads. Now, if you link an app, they can use your info. So, imagine you sync Calendar with Gemini- now the chatbot can personalise responses based on your events and display ads tailored to your schedule. The new terms also cover Discover, Maps, Shopping, Flights, Hotels, Translate, and News.

How Google Search and Gemini Can Access Personal Data

If you want these features, you will need to switch on personalised recommendations in Search or manage connected apps right in Gemini’s settings. Once you have hooked up your Workspace apps, Google Search can draw on summaries and snippets from these tools to improve your experience and, yep, customise ads, too.

Still, Google insists it will not hand over names, email addresses, or other personally identifiable info to advertisers unless you specifically ask.

So, what if you do not want your data used for ads?

Just disconnecting the apps from Search or Gemini is not enough, as you have to head over to Google’s My Ad Centre and manually tweak your ad settings. Also, take a moment to check which apps you have linked to Search and Gemini, and disconnect any you would rather keep private.

Overall, Google is connected to an ecosystem to get smarter about sharing info across apps to personalise everything from features to ads. If you are worried about privacy, staying on top of your app connections and ad preferences matters more than ever.

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