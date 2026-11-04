Oppo F35 Pro gets Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update in India: What's new

OPPO has reportedly rolled out its Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update for the Oppo F35 series in India. So if you own an F35 Pro handset, then you can update your device now. The update brings faster system animations, some noticeable performance upgrades, and fresh AI features. The new Laminar Flow Engine stands out, and it is meant to make apps launch more reliably and keep your phone running smoothly all day.

OPPO F35 Pro 5G and F35 in India

This update follows the launch of OPPO F35 Pro 5G and F35 in India, which shipped with ColorOS 16.5, built on Android 16. ColorOS 17 is not just a cosmetic refresh. The Laminar Flow Engine, for example, boosts app launch stability by a reported 55 per cent.

Gallery thumbnails now load 50 per cent quicker the first time you open them compared to before.

ColorOS Smoothness Boost

OPPO is further adding ColorOS Smoothness Boost, exclusive to the F series. It is supposed to keep the smartphone smarter, no matter how long you use it, whether you are flipping between applications on your device or prefer doing multitasking.

Upgraded security

Security-wise, ColorOS 17 packs some AI-driven tools. One highlight is AI Call Guard – it warns you about fraud, like synthetic voices or AI-altered faces, during calls and video chats. The Private Computing Cloud (PCC) is included too, giving your data extra protection when you use AI services.

All these additions aim to make your Oppo phone faster and safer.

Looking at the features, the F35 Pro 5G sells for Rs. 45,999 (for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage) in India. You get a big 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display topping out at 144Hz, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chip. The handset is protected with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, which protect the device from dust and water.

For photos, you get a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, plus another 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. Battery will not be a problem too, as it will come packed with an 8,000mAh cell, which is further accompanied by 80W fast charging support.

Oppo first launched ColorOS 17 in India last month (October 2026), starting with the Find X10 series. Now, the F35 Pro joins the lineup, bringing all these new features to more users.

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