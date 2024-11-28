Google taps Apple veteran to lead devices and services operations in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mitul Shah

Google is making a big push to grow its Pixel smartphone presence in India. The company has recently hired Mitul Shah, a former executive from Apple India, as the Managing Director for its devices and services in the country. With more than nine years of experience in the tech field, Shah will help lead the effort to increase sales of Google’s Pixel smartphones in India.

This move shows how serious Google is about expanding its influence in India, where there is a huge market for smartphones. Currently, Google's Pixel phones make up a very small fraction—just 0.04 percent—of the smartphone market in India, according to research data. As more people in India seek high-quality smartphones, Google aims to make Pixel a popular choice among consumers.

Additionally, Google is taking steps to strengthen its local presence. For example, they have started assembling the Pixel 8 in India, supporting the government's "Make in India" initiative. Recently, they also launched the Pixel 9 series, which includes new features like international warranty support, meaning users can get help no matter where they bought their phone. The Pixel 9 series also introduced many upgrades in important areas such as the camera, performance, and design, offering a competitive option in an already crowded market.

Shah shared his enthusiasm for his new role on LinkedIn, stating that "Pixel is not just another device." He emphasised that it is designed to bring the exciting possibilities of artificial intelligence to everyone. Shah looks forward to working on a product that has the potential to offer innovative experiences to millions of people in India.

