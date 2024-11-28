Google warns of THESE 5 major scamming threats to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google scam warning

Google has recently warned users about an increase in online scams and cyber fraud. As technology becomes more widespread, scammers are finding it easier to trick people out of their money. They often use familiar tactics such as pretending to offer freebies or investment opportunities. Many individuals fall victim to these scams and end up losing significant amounts of money. To help people stay safe, Google’s Trust and Safety Team has highlighted five recent online scam trends.

Deepfake Scams

One rising scam involves "deepfake" technology, where hackers create realistic-looking videos of well-known figures to deceive people. These scammers may claim that these figures are promoting fake investment opportunities or giveaways through emails or messages. Google advises users to watch for any unusual expressions or behaviors in these videos, as they can reveal that something isn’t right.

Cryptocurrency Scams

Another worrying trend is scams related to cryptocurrency. Since digital coins can be valuable, scammers often lure individuals by promising unrealistic returns on investments. To protect themselves, people should be cautious and avoid any investment opportunities that sound too good to be true.

Fake Apps

Scammers are also tricking users into downloading fake applications. They might create a look-alike version of a popular app, leading people to enter their personal information. This information can then fall into the hands of hackers. To stay safe, it's best to avoid downloading apps from unofficial sources and not click on unfamiliar links.

Fake Websites

Some scammers use a technique called cloaking to lead users to fake websites. They might change a URL to make it look legitimate. For instance, if someone thinks they’re buying something from a trusted store but ends up on a fake site, their credit card information could be stolen. Users should always check that the URL starts with "https," which indicates it is secure.

Exploiting Events

Lastly, scammers take advantage of large events or disasters by promoting fake charities. They may use the situation to ask for donations, tricking people into giving money to non-existent causes.

Being aware of these scams and staying vigilant can help individuals protect themselves from fraud.

