iPhone 17 Air may be banned in THIS country due to its slim design

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 17 Air

Apple is set to release its iPhone 17 series in the latter half of 2025. Among the exciting new products, there are reports of a slimmer model called the iPhone 17 Air. However, there are some challenges related to its design, particularly in China. The main issue revolves around the use of SIM cards. In China, regulations require phones to have physical SIM card slots, while Apple is aiming to create the iPhone 17 Air with only eSIM technology, which does not require a physical card.

This clash between regulations and Apple’s design plans could prevent the new phone from entering the Chinese market. China is a key market for Apple, making up about 19 percent of its smartphone sales. If Apple cannot meet local requirements, it stands to lose a significant amount of revenue.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air’s very thin design, measuring only 5-6 millimeters, makes it even harder to include a physical SIM slot. This focus on making the phone as thin as possible might force Apple to compromise on its design.

There’s also the matter of Apple’s own 5G technology, which is still in development. Right now, it doesn’t perform as well as similar technology from competitors like Qualcomm, which could further impact how well the iPhone 17 Air is received in the crowded Chinese smartphone market.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the upcoming Pro models will transition to an aluminum frame, moving away from the stainless steel or titanium used in earlier versions. Currently, the standard iPhone models are built with aluminum frames, so this shift would bring the Pro models more in line with those.

In addition to the Pro variants, there is also an iPhone 17 Plus on the horizon, which is said to be thinner than its predecessors. According to reports, both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will forgo the titanium frame found in prior models in favor of aluminum, a material typically associated with the more affordable iPhone options. This suggests that all four new iPhone models expected to launch in 2025 could feature aluminum sides.

ALSO READ: Samsung's Black Friday Sale offers up to Rs 30,000 discount on Galaxy Z Fold, Flip 6, S24 Series, more