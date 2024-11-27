iPhone 17 Pro models rumoured to feature new frame, redesigned camera system, more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 17 Pro (Representational image)

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the second half of 2025. These new models will be the next versions of the iPhone 16 Pro series and are expected to have some significant design changes. Reports suggest that the upcoming Pro models will feature an aluminum frame instead of the stainless steel or titanium used in previous models. Currently, the standard iPhone models come with aluminum frames, so this change would align the Pro models more closely with those.

Along with the Pro versions, there will also be an iPhone 17 Plus, which is rumored to be thinner than previous versions. According to a report, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will not have the titanium frame of their predecessors. Instead, they will use aluminum, which is more commonly found in the less expensive iPhone models. This means that all four new iPhone models expected to be launched in 2025 might have aluminum sides.

iPhone 17 Pro models design

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro had frames made from titanium, recent models before that were made from stainless steel. Apple had advertised the use of high-quality titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup when it was released in 2023.

The back of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be made of aluminum and glass. The top part will likely feature a bigger camera bump compared to the iPhone 16 Pro models, while the bottom half will be glass to support wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Air

Additionally, a new model called the iPhone 17 Air is in development to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. This new phone could be even thinner than expected, with reports suggesting it might be around 6mm thick. To achieve this slender design, the iPhone 17 Air will need to incorporate some significant changes. For instance, it will be designed to use eSIM technology only, similar to recent models sold in the US. It will also come with an Apple-made modem that is smaller than the ones made by Qualcomm, but it won’t support the fastest 5G networks available.

ALSO READ: 6G is on the horizon! Ericsson reveals launch timeline, while 5G Advanced preparations accelerate