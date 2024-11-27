Samsung's Black Friday Sale offers up to Rs 30,000 discount on Galaxy Z Fold, Flip 6, S24 Series, more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's Black Friday Sale

Samsung India is rolling out exciting discounts on some of its best smartphones as part of its Black Friday Sale. This special event includes popular models like the Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Not only can buyers enjoy lower prices, but they also have the option of no-cost monthly payments and cash back from banks.

Here’s what you need to know about the Samsung Black Friday offers

While these deals are available for a limited time, Samsung hasn't specified exactly when they’ll end.The discounts are available on Samsung's official website, Flipkart, and various other online stores.

For those interested in foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which originally sold for Rs 1,64,999, is now priced at Rs 1,44,999. This includes an option for easy payments over 24 months starting at just Rs 4,028. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, previously launched at Rs 1,09,999, is now available for Rs 89,999 with payments starting at Rs 2,500 over 24 months.

There are also great discounts on Samsung's top-of-the-line S24 Series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, originally priced at Rs 1,24,999, can now be purchased for Rs 1,09,999, which includes an Rs 8,000 cash back offer and additional exchange or bank cash back. The Galaxy S24+ has dropped from Rs 99,999 to Rs 64,999, while the Galaxy S24 is available for Rs 61,999, down from Rs 74,999, with cash back options available.

Additionally, Samsung is offering discounts on last year's Galaxy S23 Series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, initially priced at Rs 1,24,999, is now available for Rs 74,999. The Galaxy S23 can be purchased for Rs 38,999, and the Galaxy S23 FE is now Rs 29,999, down from their original prices of Rs 74,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

