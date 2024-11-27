Airtel, Amazon partner to offer 350+ live TV channels and Prime Video in a budget-friendly plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel-Amazon plan

Airtel and Amazon have teamed up to offer an exciting new plan for digital TV users that’s both affordable and packed with great features. This plan is designed to benefit those who have a set-top box, allowing them to access a huge selection of live TV channels and enjoy Amazon Prime Video for free. Subscribers can watch their favorite movies and web series on Prime Video, and they’ll also get extra perks like quick shipping and early access to sales with Amazon Prime membership.

Airtel’s Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite

The plan is called "Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite." With this offer, users can enjoy both HD and standard live TV channels at a starting price of just Rs 521. You can choose to pay either monthly or every six months, based on what works best for you.

For the monthly plan, you’ll get a 30-day subscription that includes access to Hindi channels and Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer a longer commitment, there’s a 180-day plan available for Rs 2,288, which provides the same benefits for six months.

This plan gives you access to 350 live TV channels covering a variety of genres including entertainment, news, music, sports, and movies. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need the latest Airtel Xstream Box, which allows you to watch both live TV and streaming services.

One of the great features of this plan is that you can use Amazon Prime Video on your digital TV as well as on your mobile device. The subscription allows access on two devices simultaneously. This new offer from Airtel Digital TV is set to compete with other services like Tata Play and Dish TV, encouraging those who enjoy streaming to continue using digital TV.

