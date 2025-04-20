Google suffers setback in monopoly case, court denies relief Google has again been accused of monopolistic practices. Several lawsuits have been filed in American courts against the tech company for violating antitrust laws, alleging that the company has misused its services.

New Delhi:

Google is facing significant challenges once again, as the tech giant has been accused of monopolising the ad-tech market. A judge in the Washington Court has upheld the allegations against Google, leading to multiple lawsuits filed by several U.S. states and the Federal Government for breaching anti-trust regulations. The scrutiny focuses on Google's control over three critical areas of digital advertising: publisher ad servers, advertiser tools, and ad exchanges. This legal action is one of two federal lawsuits targeting Google and could potentially result in the company being split up, thereby limiting its influence. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema noted that the plaintiffs claim most websites rely on a trio of Google's advertising software products, which effectively leaves publishers with no option but to use Google's solutions.

The judge further stated that Google has intentionally engaged in various anti-competitive practices to establish and maintain its monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising. Google is accused of reinforcing its monopoly by imposing unfair policies on its customers and removing appealing product features.

Fines imposed in multiple countries

Despite these challenges, Google has the option to appeal the District Court's ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court. This isn't the first time Google has faced anti-trust allegations; the company has previously been fined in several countries for similar violations. It leverages its services, such as Gmail, Maps, and Search, to boost online advertising, all while offering these services for free to users.

Meanwhile, Google has recently alerted all Gmail users about a new phishing scam that is quite dangerous. In this attack, the scammers send emails that look real and trustworthy, making it hard for people to notice that they are fake. These emails trick recipients into sharing their login details for their accounts, which can lead to serious compromise of personal information.

