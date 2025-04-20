Redmi Note 13 Pro gets Rs 7,000 discount for these users, available under Rs 16,000 The price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro has been significantly reduced once again. If you are looking for a smartphone with a great camera, this is a good option to consider.

New Delhi:

Many customers eagerly wait for festive sales to snag smartphones at lower prices and discounts. However, now you don’t have to hold off to purchase an expensive smartphone. Redmi has become a household name in India, and if you're a fan, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is an excellent choice. Not only does this smartphone deliver impressive performance, but it also boasts a remarkable 200-megapixel camera setup. If you're looking for a device that enables DSLR-level photography and videography while lasting for years, the Redmi Note 13 Pro fits the bill perfectly. Currently, Amazon has slashed its price significantly. You can bring this premium smartphone with a 200MP camera home for under Rs 16,000.

Redmi Note 13 Pro discount

To give you the details, the 256GB variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is now listed on Amazon for Rs 30,999. However, thanks to a generous 27 percent discount, you can grab it for just Rs 22,587! If you're looking to save even more, don’t forget to check out the bank offers available through the site.

If you're on a tight budget, there's no need to stress. Amazon has a great exchange program that could work to your advantage. By trading in your old smartphone, you might snag a discount of over Rs 17,400. For instance, if you have a Realme 11x in pristine condition, you could receive an exchange value of Rs 6,950. This means that you could potentially get your hands on the Note 13 Pro for under Rs 16,000, depending on how well your old device holds up.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a stylish glass back panel with a durable plastic frame. It comes with an IP54 rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water without any issues.

Equipped with a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this phone guarantees a vibrant viewing experience. For added protection, the display is safeguarded with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Out of the box, the device runs on Android 13 and offers a whopping 16GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup featuring 200 + 8 + 2 megapixels, while a 16-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. Powering this impressive smartphone is a robust 5100mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, ensuring you stay charged throughout the day.

