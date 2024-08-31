Google's 'Circle to Search' new update makes capturing screenshot easier than ever: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google's 'Circle to Search'

Google rolled out its Circle to Search feature with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in January this year. The company has now added new functionality to the feature, which is currently being rolled out to users. This has come a few days after the tech giant announced this feature. The new update to the feature is a crop and share tool, which will allow users to quickly take a screenshot of a part of the screen. It will also allow users to share it with others.

The new Circle to Search feature was discovered by 9to5Google in an Android device, but it hasn't been named yet. Screenshots taken with this feature aren't saved to the device unless they're shared.

To use the feature, users can long press the home button on their Android device and then tap on the lasso tool to select either the entire screen or part of it. Once the selection is made, the screenshot can be shared via third-party messaging apps, Bluetooth, and other similar apps. Users can also upload the screenshot to Google Photos or save it in Google Keep using the share sheet. However, the resolution of smaller images may not be high, so saving the screenshot to the device might not be an ideal solution.

Google announced this feature earlier this month in a blog post related to Gemini. The post also mentioned another Gemini feature called 'Ask about this screen,' which allows users to ask the AI questions about the screen when Gemini is opened over another app. Similarly, there's a feature called 'Ask about this video' that lets users ask questions about a YouTube video.

Additionally, Samsung has rolled out the Circle to Search feature to the Galaxy S21 FE. Initially, it was reported to be available only in Asia, but later it was confirmed to be available in other regions like the US and Canada.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Pro Max: 7 advanced features leaked ahead of its launch