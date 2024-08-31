iPhone 16 Pro Max: 7 advanced features leaked ahead of its launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 Pro Max (Representative Image)

Apple has announced the launch date of the upcoming iPhone 16 Series. There is a lot of anticipation for the new series, with Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. The series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, scheduled to be launched on September 9, 2024. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have several noteworthy features:

1. Largest Display: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Super Retina display, possibly with an LTPO panel.

2. New Chipset: It is likely to be equipped with the A18 Pro chipset, offering improved performance compared to previous models.

3. Special Design: The iPhone 16 Pro Max might have a glass-metal sandwich design with a titanium frame.

4. Unique Camera Setup: The device is expected to sport a new camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom.

5. Large Storage: Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could provide storage of up to 2TB.

6. Special Features: The device is rumoured to come with Apple Intelligence and various AI features.

7. Enhanced Connectivity: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to support WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, offering better network connectivity.

Meanwhile, a video of the dummy for the iPhone 16 Pro Max has recently appeared on social media, revealing the phone's design just a few days before its launch.

The video, shared by the YouTube channel TechBoiler, showcased the overall design of the dummy iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium colour, which is different from the previously leaked gold and brown finished dummy.

Additionally, the phone is expected to sport a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a tetra prism telephoto camera and a large 4,676mAh battery. Many other significant upgrades are anticipated in this model.

