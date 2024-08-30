iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy surfaces: Here's first look ahead of its launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 Pro Max (Representational Image)

The iPhone 16 series is set to be launched globally on September 9th next month. Apple will be introducing four models in this new series, including the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Recently, a video of the dummy of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has surfaced on social media, revealing the design of the phone just a few days before the launch.

iPhone 16 Pro Max design (expected)

The video, shared by a YouTube channel TechBoiler, showcased the overall design of the dummy iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium colour, which is different from the previously leaked gold-coloured and brown-finished dummy. Similar to the Pro model, the Pro Max model also has a matte texture and chrome finish.

iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications (expected)

Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display and may be the first phone to have the thinnest bezel, offering an edge-to-edge display. It is also rumoured to be equipped with an A18 Bionic chipset and support artificial intelligence. Additionally, the phone is expected to sport a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a tetra prism telephoto camera and a large 4,676mAh battery. Many other significant upgrades are anticipated in this model.

Meanwhile, if you're thinking about getting the latest iPhone 15, now is a great time to do so. Currently, there is a significant discount available for the iPhone 15 on various e-commerce platforms. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is being offered at its lowest price ever. The iPhone 15 128GB variant is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 79,600. The company is offering a substantial 20 percent discount on this variant, making it available for just Rs 62,999.

By taking advantage of this offer, you can save over Rs 16,000. Additionally, interested buyers can avail a 5 percent cashback when paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

If you have an old smartphone, you can also exchange it for up to Rs 39,600. With the bank and exchange offers, you can purchase the iPhone 15 at an even lower price.

ALSO READ: iPhone's latest iOS update brings Google's Magic Editor-like AI feature to photos