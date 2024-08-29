iPhone's latest iOS update brings Google's Magic Editor-like AI feature to photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone clean up tool

Apple has recently released the new developer betas for iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS 12.1 Sequoia. These updates introduce new Apple Intelligence features, such as the ability to remove unwanted objects from photos. This feature, known as Clean Up, allows users to easily identify and remove objects from photos without affecting the overall quality of the image.

The system uses AI to seamlessly generate background replacements when an object is removed. Apple highlighted that the system can even handle shadows and reflections of removed objects. With the smart detection feature, users can easily select and delete unwanted objects with just one tap, or manually circle and brush over items they want to remove.

It's worth noting that Google also introduced a similar feature called Magic Eraser for Google Photos earlier this year. In July, Apple initially rolled out the Apple Intelligence features, which included writing tools, notification summaries for SMS and Mail, natural language search and memory creation in Photos, transcription for calls and voice recordings in notes, as well as summaries and smart replies feature in Mail.

It's important to mention that Apple Intelligence features are currently available only in English to users based in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Apple has revealed the date for its much-anticipated tech event: Apple's iPhone 16 event. The event is set to occur on September 9 at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. This announcement has put an end to all the speculation surrounding the launch date of the iPhone 16 Series, bringing much-needed clarity to Apple fans.

The tagline for the event invite sent to the media is "It's Glowtime." Although there are numerous rumours circulating about the iPhone 16 lineup, it's anticipated that hardware changes may be minimal this year. However, Apple is likely to focus on showcasing software improvements and AI-powered Apple Intelligence features.

