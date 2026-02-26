India backs Gaza Peace Plan, vows joint fight against terrorism with Israel: PM Modi in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a joint press briefing with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and said India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and added that they will continue to do so. PM Modi added that India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Saying that India backs Gaza Peace Plan, he vowed to jointly fight against terrorism with Israel.

PM Modi says agreement reached for use of UPI in Israel

PM Modi also added that an agreement has been reached for use of UPI in Israel. PM Modi further said," We will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement."

“We have taken a historic decision to give our time-tested relationship the status of special strategic partnership. This is a reflection of the aspirations of both the nations,” he said.

PM Modi said," Shalom! I thank PM Netanyahu for extending a warm welcome to me and my delegation. Nine years ago, I got the opportunity to visit Israel for the first time. After 9 years, visiting Israel again is a moment of pride for me. Yesterday, I was awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. I dedicate this award to 140 crore Indians and the India-Israel friendship..."

PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Netanyahu

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on boosting bilateral ties in areas of defence and security, trade, technology and agriculture.

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the Middle East. India and Israel are also likely to discuss the implementation of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the framework of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA).

PM Modi meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Ahead of his talks with Netanyahu, PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, technology and connectivity, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the Modi-Herzog meeting.

PM Modi landed in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit with an aim to impart a new momentum to the bilateral ties. It is Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

India and Israel share robust strategic partnership

India and Israel share a robust strategic partnership with strong cooperation across science and technology, innovation, defence and security, trade and investment, agriculture, water, and people-to-people relations.

There has been an upswing in India-Israel ties in the last few years, including in the areas of defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation. The defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the partnership between the two sides, with Israel supplying a plethora of military platforms and weapon systems to India.

The trade and investment ties between the two sides are also witnessing steady progress. During the visit to Israel of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in November, the term of reference (ToR) for the launch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Israel was signed. In September, the two sides had inked a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) to expand economic cooperation.

