WI vs SA T20 Match Live Cricket: India watch closely as West Indies challenge South Africa in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

West Indies will host South Africa in their second Super Eights clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shai Hope-led side arrived at the tournament as a dark horse, but proved to be a force to reckon with, having won all their matches so far. Shimron Hetmyer has been one of their star performers, scoring 219 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 185.59, while Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie have been consistent with the ball.

Now, successful teams don’t believe in one-man shows. Both West Indies and South Africa seem to believe that. For the Windies, Rovman Powell and Hope have risen to the occasion from time to time, while Shamar Joseph’s contribution cannot be belittled. Similarly, several of the Proteas cricketers have turned up this time around, making them one of the contenders for the coveted trophy.

They have decimated hosts India in the previous game and it will only give the team plenty of confidence. Captain Aiden Markram has been terrific for them, while senior batter David Miller played a blistering knock against the Men in Blue on Sunday. Tristan Stubbs has shown glimpses of his form against India, which is a massive positive. Among bowlers, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have been commendable, to say the least. Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada’s form is slightly concerning but the team management won’t be bothered, given that both these cricketers can turn up at any given moment.

Now, the match holds extreme importance to India. The Men in Blue will back South Africa to keep their semi-final hopes alive. In case West Indies win, India would then have to win both their matches and need Zimbabwe to beat South Africa, which can be tricky.