Sunetra Pawar elected NCP chief in unanimous decision weeks after Ajit Pawar's death

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday was unanimously elected as the new national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following a key decision taken at the party's national executive meeting at the national convention.

Addressing party leaders and delegates at the convention, senior NCP leader Praful Patel delivered an emotional speech, recalling the period of intense discussion and speculation within the party following changes in leadership after Ajit Pawar. He asserted that despite various debates, there was complete clarity and unity among party leaders on the way forward.

Patel, describing himself as Ajit Pawar's 35-year-old associate, worker, leader, and founding member of the party, formally proposed Sunetra Pawar's name. He emphasised that the NCP must move ahead with unity and renewed strength under new leadership.

The proposal received unanimous support from all leaders and delegates present at the convention. Following this, Sunetra Pawar was officially declared the national president of the NCP, marking a new chapter in the party's leadership and organisational journey.

Sunetra Pawar to contest Baramati Assembly by-election

Earlier, the NCP had finalised Sunetra Pawar as its candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election, which was held under the leadership of NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The decision was taken during a key party meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.

Baramati assembly seat fell vacant after the sudden death of her husband and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat by 1,00,899 votes over his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. He polled 1,81,132 votes while Yugendra polled 80,233 votes.

Ajit Pawar's death

Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on January 28. The 66-year-old leader was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively.

He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

Also Read: Sunetra Pawar to contest Baramati Assembly by-election, Parth Pawar set for Rajya Sabha

Also Read: Ajit Pawar's son seeks transparent probe in Baramati plane crash; Supriya backs Rohit Pawar's claims