What is Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone and how to enable it? An easy guide

Smartphones have truly become indispensable in our daily lives, serving as repositories for our photos, personal information, financial data, and more. In the unfortunate event of a smartphone theft, not only does it pose a significant privacy risk, but it also opens the door to potential financial loss. In a previous discussion, we explored some privacy-centric features of Android. Now, let's shift our focus to the Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone. This feature was thoughtfully designed to proactively safeguard your iPhone data if it lands in the wrong hands. By systematically erasing all data from your iPhone after a specified number of failed password attempts, this feature ensures the protection of your sensitive information.

What is Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone?

In case your iPhone gets stolen and someone attempts to enter the wrong password, the Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone will come into play. After six unsuccessful attempts, there will be a time delay before the next try can be made. If there are ten consecutive incorrect password entries, all data on the iPhone will be erased. This security measure is irreversible and will delete all photos, apps, contacts, and other personal data.

If you find this feature interesting and want to enable Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone.

How to enable Self-Destruct Feature on iPhone

1. Open the Settings on your iPhone.

2. If your iPhone has a Home button, select "Touch ID & Passcode" from the settings menu. If your iPhone supports FaceID, select "Face ID & Passcode" instead.

3. Enter your iPhone password to proceed.

4. Scroll down to find the "Erase Data" option at the bottom of the menu.

5. Toggle the feature on. The toggle will turn from gray to green.

6. To disable the feature, simply navigate back to the menu and tap the "Erase Data" toggle again.

