Supreme Court on Yamuna cleaning: 'Changed circumstances' may see better implementation of plans

Yamuna pollution: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 25) remarked that initiatives like the cleaning of the Yamuna River might witness better implementation due to the 'changed circumstances' in governance following the BJP’s victory in the Delhi elections.

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to prioritising the cleaning of the Yamuna River. She stated that it is among the top five priorities of the new government's first 100 days in the national capital.

'There may be better implementation of plans'

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case titled "Remediation of Polluted Rivers," which addresses the contamination of the Yamuna River and related environmental concerns.

"I think with the changed circumstances now, there may be better implementation of plans," Justice Gavai said during the hearing.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, who's assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae, said earlier that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was monitoring the issue concerning Yamuna river through a committee.

She said after the top court took suo motu cognisance of the matter in January 2021, the tribunal disbanded the committee.

The bench observed that it appeared there were some other petitions concerning pollution in the Yamuna river, which were pending before another bench of the apex court.

It asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre, to find out from the authorities as to whether there were any other petitions pending with regard to the same issue.

Next hearing after Holi vacation

The court has scheduled the next hearing on the Yamuna river pollution case for a date after the Holi vacation.

The amicus curiae informed the Supreme Court that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued multiple orders over time, directing compliance on various aspects related to the Yamuna river’s pollution control.

She also highlighted that the monitoring committee, set up by the NGT, was overseeing the measures taken between Haryana and Delhi, particularly concerning the establishment of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs).

"Should we send it back to the NGT," the bench asked.

The amicus suggested this might be better monitored by the NGT.

The bench observed that all these matters can be consolidated. "You take instructions if the NGT can monitor it or we can get it monitored through a CEC (central empowered committee), if you all agree on that," the bench said.

On January 13, 2021, the apex court took cognisance of contamination of rivers by sewage effluent and observed that pollution-free water forms a basic right under the Constitutional framework and a welfare state is "bound" to ensure the same.

The top court had said it would first take up the issue of contamination of Yamuna river.

