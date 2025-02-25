Wushu player dies during All India Inter-University Championship at Chandigarh university Rajasthan University Wushu player Mohit Sharma tragically collapsed and died during the All India Inter-University Championship at Chandigarh University, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause of his death.

A tragic incident occurred during the ongoing All India Inter-University Wushu Championship at Chandigarh University, where Mohit Sharma, a Wushu player from Rajasthan University, collapsed and died during a match. Mohit, competing in the 85 kg weight category, suddenly fell to the mat while engaged in his bout.

According to sources, the player passed away due to a severe cardiac arrest in the evening. However, the exact cause of death had not been confirmed at the time the reports were received. Onlookers stated that he collapsed on the mat during his match. They mentioned that the player was knocked out and sustained injuries, which ultimately led to his death. He had been trying to get back on the mat after his opponent threw him out of the bout zone. The referee was seen calling for assistance to help lift the player.

Referees and other officials rushed to help him, but when he failed to respond, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Mohit was a student at Vivek PG College in Kalwar, Jaipur.

The Secretary of the Rajasthan University Sports Board, Pramod Singh, confirmed the death of the player. Initial investigations suggest that a heart attack might have been the cause, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem report.

Silence from Rajasthan sports officials

In the aftermath of the incident, Rajasthan University's team manager, Heeralal Choudhary, President of the Rajasthan Wushu Association, Heeranand Kataria, and Coach Rajesh Taylor have declined to make any public statements. It is reported that the team’s selection was handled by Coach Rajesh Taylor.

Video of incident surfaces

A video of Mohit’s match has surfaced, showing him in combat with his opponent. The 4-minute clip captures the moment when Mohit suddenly collapses on the mat. The officials and medical team present on-site attempted to revive him, but he lost consciousness.

After the tragic incident, both the police and university administration informed Mohit’s family about the unfortunate event. According to Kamal Taneja, the Station House Officer of Ghaduan Police Station, "The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination."

Both Rahul Choudhary and Coach Heeralal were with Mohit when he was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead shortly after. The sports community is left shocked by this unforeseen tragedy, and investigations continue to determine the exact cause of Mohit Sharma’s sudden demise.