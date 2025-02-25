Amit Shah at Global Investors Summit 2025: 'Government aims to make India manufacturing hub' Amit Shah also emphasised that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30,77,000 crore was inked during the summit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government aims to make India a manufacturing hub. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Shah said several businesses are now investing in Madhya Pradesh and this will increase further in the coming days.

"In this two-day program, more than two hundred Indian companies, more than two hundred global CEOs, more than twenty unicorn founders and representatives from more than fifty countries came to see the environment here to invest in Madhya Pradesh, and this was a big achievement for Madhya Pradesh. This time, Madhya Pradesh also did a new experiment. This experiment will also show the direction to many states in the coming days," he said.

The Union Minister said that Madhya Pradesh will play a big role in achieving the goal of making India the third-largest economy by 2027.

Madhya Pradesh has received investment commitments for a record Rs 30.77 lakh crore at the end of its two-day investor summit, chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday at the 8th edition of Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit aimed at attracting investments to the state and promoting its industrial growth.

This summit served as a platform to showcase the state's potential for business and investment, highlighting its strategic advantages, economic opportunities, and industrial capabilities.

The primary objective of the summit is to promote Madhya Pradesh as a top destination for investments across various sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, technology, and services.

On Monday, the MP Global Investors Summit began with big-ticket announcements -- with the state going all out to woo global investors and large business houses to invest in the MP's limitless potential.

Over a dozen companies including billionaire Gautam Adani's group, Reliance Industries and state-owned power producer NTPC committed to invest about Rs 4 lakh crore across businesses in Madhya Pradesh.