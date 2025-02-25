CBSE approves draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026 The decision for holding two board exams is being taken for creating a stress-free learning environment for students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a major reform in its examination system for Class-10 students. Starting in 2026, CBSE will conduct Class-10 board exams twice a year, providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance.

As per the newly approved draft guidelines, the Class-10 board exams will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place between February and March, while the second phase will be scheduled for May. Both exams will cover the full syllabus, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of students' knowledge and skills.

While the board exams will be held twice annually, the practical and internal assessments will continue to be conducted only once a year, as per the new norms. This new structure aims to offer students more flexibility and reduce the pressure associated with a single annual examination. Students will have the opportunity to appear for both sessions and choose the one that aligns best with their preparation.

The Ministry of Education recently held discussions with CBSE regarding the plan to conduct two board exams each year starting from the next academic session. Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, shared details of the meeting on social media and noted that the CBSE will soon seek public consultation on the proposed schedule. The decision to hold two exams a year is part of the government's broader efforts to create a stress-free learning environment for students.

In addition, the Ministry has directed the government to launch a "Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools" for the 2026-27 academic session. During the meeting chaired by Minister Pradhan, CBSE was instructed to prepare a detailed action plan for the launch of the CBSE Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools in the upcoming academic year.

Currently, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are conducted between February and March. However, the board is considering three options for the revised schedule: conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first exam held in January-February and the second in March-April; or holding the second exam in June, including supplementary or improvement exams.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had split the board exams into two terms as a one-time measure. However, the board reverted to the traditional year-end exam format the following year.

With the introduction of two board exams a year, CBSE aims to reduce student stress while providing more flexibility and opportunities for academic success