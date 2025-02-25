Devendra Fadnavis govt hikes dearness allowance of employees by 12 per cent DA hike for Maharashtra govt employees: The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department.

DA hike for Maharashtra govt employees: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order hiking the dearness allowance (DA) by 12 per cent for its employees under the unrevised pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, with effect from *July 1, 2024.

As per the Government Resolution (GR), the Dearness Allowance (DA) has been revised from 443 per cent to 455 per cent. The revised DA will be paid in cash along with the February 2025 salary, including arrears for the period from July 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

DA hike to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees

The DA hike is expected to **benefit around 17 lakh employees, according to a state finance department official.

As per the Government Resolution (GR):

Existing procedures for DA disbursement will continue.

Expenditure for the revised DA will be met from budgetary provisions under respective salary and allowance heads.

For grant-in-aid institutions and Zilla Parishad employees, the expenditure will be booked under designated sub-heads for financial assistance.

The Dearness Allowance is a cost of living adjustment allowance paid to government employees, which is designed to offset the impact of inflation. It is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) and is revised twice a year, usually in January and July.

(With PTI inputs)

