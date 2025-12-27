Mamata Banerjee condemns attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants after worker killed in Odisha Taking to social media platform X, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said Bengali-speaking families working in other states are being targeted and terrorised.

Kolkata:

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of “oppressing and persecuting” Bengali-speaking people brutally in states where they rule. She said her government stands firmly with migrant workers who are facing fear, violence and harassment outside West Bengal.

Taking to social media platform X, Banerjee said Bengali-speaking families working in other states are being targeted and terrorised.

“We stand by those oppressed, terrified, and tortured migrant Bengali-speaking families, and we will provide all kinds of support to those families,” she wrote. She made it clear that language cannot be a reason for discrimination, saying, “Speaking the Bengali language cannot be a crime.”

Migrant worker killed in Odisha

Her remarks came after a tragic incident in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, where three migrant workers from Murshidabad in West Bengal were assaulted on December 24. Two workers managed to escape, but one of them, Juyel Rana, was beaten to death. The attack reportedly happened after the workers were suspected of being Bangladeshis because they spoke in Bengali. Odisha Police later said the incident was linked to a fight over a beedi and not a planned attack.

Calling the incident extremely unfortunate, Banerjee said many migrant workers from Murshidabad are now returning home from Odisha out of fear. She expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and announced financial assistance for them. “In this heartbreaking incident, we stand with the families, and our financial assistance to the family of the deceased will also reach them,” she said.

West Bengal police steps in

A team from West Bengal Police has travelled to Odisha to assist in the investigation after a case was registered at the Suti police station in Murshidabad. The police said arrangements were made to bring Juyel Rana’s body back to his native village. Officials added that all possible help is being given to the family and assured that they will push for the strictest punishment for those responsible.