Maharashtra CM Fadnavis refuses to approve 16 OSDs, PAs for ministers amid rumours of rift in Mahayuti The speculations of rift in Mahayuti have been made since the formation of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra. After Eknath Shinde's 'Halke me mat lo' remark, the appointment of OSDs and PAs of ministers has become a bone of contention.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has refused to approve the appointment of 16 Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and PAs recommended by the ministers in the Cabinet. The decision comes amid the rumours of a rift within the Mahayuti coalition parties.

On Monday, while addressing the media in Nagpur CM Fadnavis made it clear that he has approved 109 out of 125 names sent for OSDs and PAs. There are 16 names which were not approved because either some kind of investigation was going on against them or their name and reputation were bad.

He added that he will not let such officers come near his ministers whose name is seen as a fixer. The statement came after NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader and minister Manikrao Kokate triggered speculation by saying that the job of selecting their PA and OSD is being done by the Chief Minister. While speaking at a programme, Kokate said the work of the department should be done properly, if it is not done then 'you' will go home, and nothing is in 'our' hands either.