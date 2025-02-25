Fadnavis govt may deploy marshals or police in Karnataka-bound buses Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following the attack on the buses and the crew.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said that the government is considering deploying security marshals or police personnel in state transport buses traveling to Karnataka following an attack on its staff. This comes amid ongoing tensions in the border district of Belagavi.

'Marathi is our pride'

Sarnaik emphasised that passengers should not suffer due to the suspension of bus services by both states. He added that senior transport department officials are in talks with their Karnataka counterparts to resolve the issue.

"As a Transport Minister, I have to think about the safety of my passengers. If there are some anti-social elements, then we have to think about deploying security marshals or police personnel in our government buses going to Karnataka. Marathi is our pride and we need to look after the security of our passengers, and this issue will also be discussed in the state cabinet meeting. Maharashtra has its own pride and if people of the neighboring state threaten the people of Maharashtra, it will not be tolerated," Sarnaik said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said it is even the Karnataka government's responsibility to provide security to passengers and if they don't do it, then the (Maharashtra) state government will.

Karnataka-Maharashtra row

In Belagavi district, bordering Maharashtra, a Karnataka Transport Corporation bus conductor was allegedly attacked for not responding to a girl in Marathi. Meanwhile, the minor girl has accused the conductor of "indecent behavior." This incident escalated tensions in the border areas of both states.

Following this, Kannada-speaking activists allegedly attacked a Maharashtra Transport Corporation bus and its driver in Chitradurga. In response, Maharashtra suspended its State Road Transport Corporation buses traveling to Karnataka. Both incidents have since heightened tension in the border areas of the two states.

The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi has been ongoing for decades. The district has a significant Marathi-speaking population, leading some groups to demand its merger with Maharashtra. However, pro-Kannada activists strongly oppose this demand, fueling tensions between the two states.

(With PTI inputs)

