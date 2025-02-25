IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave in Mumbai, temperature to soar | Check weather forecast IMD has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Mumbai, warning that temperatures may rise 5 degrees Celsius above normal. The mercury is expected to touch 37-38 degrees Celsius, bringing unseasonal heat to the region. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave in Mumbai and nearby areas for today and tomorrow, as temperatures are expected to soar to 37-38 degree celsius.

According to IMD, the forecasted temperature is nearly 5 degree Celsius above the normal average for February, indicating unseasonal heat conditions in the region.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours. The IMD will continue to monitor temperature fluctuations and provide updates accordingly.