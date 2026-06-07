'Pilot was unacceptable': What Gehlot said on September 2022 'revolt' by Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Jaipur:

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday clarified the events that unfolded during the September 2022 political crisis in the state, saying it was not a rebellion against the party high command but a disagreement among MLAs over leadership changes linked to Sachin Pilot.

He said the situation has been wrongly portrayed and stressed that the truth should be accepted by all sides.

September 2022 CLP meeting and leadership debate

Gehlot referred to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Jaipur on September 25, 2022, which was called to discuss a possible change in leadership if he were elected as the party president.

He explained that some MLAs did not attend the meeting and instead opposed any move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister.

"It is repeatedly asked what happened on September 25. There can never be a revolt against the high command," he said, adding that the incident was against "Sachin Pilot, whose name was being circulated" that he could take oath as the chief minister.

According to him, several MLAs showed loyalty to the party leadership and said they were ready to accept any leader except Pilot, due to earlier political tensions.

Allegations of conspiracy and internal rift

Ashok Gehlot said he believed the situation was wrongly interpreted and even appeared like a planned conspiracy.

"The situation that unfolded... I feel it was a conspiracy. AICC observers arrived suddenly, a spectacle ensued, and I ended up with a bad reputation," he said.

He also rejected claims that it was a revolt against the Congress high command, adding that MLAs were acting within internal party dynamics rather than opposing central leadership. Gehlot said that public perception was shaped by media narratives, which led to misunderstanding of the situation.

"The media spread this narrative, and I remained silent," he said.

Tensions over Sachin Pilot and past rebellion

The former CM also referred to earlier tensions involving Sachin Pilot, especially the 2020 political crisis when Pilot and some MLAs were accused of staying in Haryana’s Manesar as part of a rebellion.

He said this background influenced the reaction of some MLAs in 2022, as they were unwilling to accept Pilot as chief minister.

Gehlot also claimed that Pilot’s supporters contributed to the perception that there had been a revolt against the party high command.

Appeal for unity and final remarks

Ashok Gehlot said that he had earlier helped Pilot rise in his political career, including supporting his role in the Union government during the UPA period. He urged all leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Govind Singh Dotasra, and Tikaram Jully, to work together for the party’s future.

He also referred to praise by Rahul Gandhi for party leaders during a recent training camp in Pushkar, saying it reflected the need for unity.

Gehlot concluded that he is no longer seeking any position and has already served as Chief Minister three times.

"Sachin Pilot should understand this. He has been in politics for about 15-20 years now. He has gained considerable experience. We are not his enemies. I used to visit his family since his childhood," he said.

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