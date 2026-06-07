June 7, 2026
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Tamim Iqbal officially elected as BCB president, becomes youngest to take the post

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Tamim Iqbal served as the interim head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the government had dissolved the board of directors. Tamim has become the youngest ever to be elected as the BCB president.

Tamim Iqbal elected BCB president.
Tamim Iqbal elected BCB president. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal was officially elected as the Bangladesh Cricket Board President on Sunday, June 7. Tamim was serving as the interim head of the BCB after the government had dissolved the BCB board of directors earlier in April. 

The government took the decision to dissolve the board after a five-member investigation committee recommended action following its probe into allegations surrounding the BCB elections held in October last year. Meanwhile, Tamim has become the youngest-ever BCB president at the age of 37.

More to follow...

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