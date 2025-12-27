Why Swiggy, Zomato delivery workers call for strike on Dec 31, what are their demands? All you need to know The nation-wide strike has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union along with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. Apart from this, the delivery workers from metro cities as well as major tier-2 cities are expected to participate.

New Delhi:

Delivery workers of major food delivery and online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit and Flipkart have announced a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025. They had also gone on strike on Christmas Day, December 25, over the same set of demands. These workers said the repeated strikes are aimed at increasing pressure on platform companies, as conditions in the gig economy continue to worsen.

The nation-wide strike has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union along with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. Apart from this, the delivery workers from metro cities as well as major tier-2 cities are expected to participate.

These workers and their leaders claimed that despite the growing demand for fast deliveries, workers are not seeing fair pay or stable working conditions.

These workers protesting against denial of fair wages

Moreover, these workers said they are protesting against the worsening working conditions and the denial of fair wages, safety, dignity, and social security.

"Despite being the backbone of last-mile delivery, especially during peak seasons and festivals-delivery workers are forced to endure long working hours, falling earnings, unsafe delivery targets, arbitrary ID blocking, lack of job security, and absence of basic welfare protections," said the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) in a statement.

What are their demands?