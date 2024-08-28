Free Aadhaar update deadline approaching: Here's how to update demographic details online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card

In today's world, the Aadhaar card has become an indispensable document. Whether it's for school admissions, employment, opening a bank account, or availing government schemes, the Aadhaar card is required in various scenarios. Any errors in the information on the Aadhaar card can lead to significant troubles. If you need to correct any mistakes on your Aadhaar card, you now have a valuable opportunity to do so for free. However, time is running out as you only have a few days left.

If you wish to update your Aadhaar card for free, the deadline is approaching. After this date, fees will be applicable for any updates. According to the notification issued by UIDAI, the last date for free Aadhaar updates is September 14, 2024. Any updates made after this date will incur a fee of Rs 50.

If your Aadhaar card is over 10 years old, it's advisable to update it as soon as possible, as the government has been consistently urging this. The free update deadline exclusively pertains to online updates. Visiting an Aadhaar centre for updates will incur a Rs 50 charge. Here's how you can update your Aadhaar demographics data online.

How to update Aadhaar demographics data online

1. Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the My Aadhaar section.

3. Click on 'Update Your Aadhaar' and select ‘Update Demographics Data and Check Status’ in the drop-down menu

Image Source : FILEAadhaar update

4. Enter the Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code. Then, click on "Send OTP" to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

5. Use the OTP to log in and access the demographic details, where you can make the necessary changes.

6. After updating the details, upload the required documents before submitting the changes.

7. Upon submitting the changes, you will receive an update request ID on your registered number, which you can use to track the status later.

ALSO READ: How to unsend an email in Gmail? An easy guide