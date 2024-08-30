iPhone 15 available at lowest price ever ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch 

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15 discount

Apple is all set to launch its new iPhone 16 Series on September 9. The iPhone 16 Series will introduce four new smartphones to the market. Ahead of its launch, there has been a significant drop in the current generation of iPhone. If you're considering purchasing the latest iPhone 15, now is a great opportunity to do so. Currently, there is a substantial discount offer available for the iPhone 15 on various e-commerce platforms. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is currently offered at its lowest price ever.

By making your purchase through the e-commerce website, you can benefit from additional savings through flat discounts, bank offers, and exchange offers. Let's take a detailed look at the latest discount offer for the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is presently listed on Flipkart at Rs 79,600. The company is currently offering a substantial 20 percent discount on this variant. With this promotion, you can purchase it for just Rs 62,999.

By taking advantage of this offer, you can save over Rs 16,000. Additionally, interested buyers can also avail a 5 percent cashback when paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

If you have an old smartphone, you can also exchange it for up to Rs 39,600. With the bank and exchange offers, you can purchase the iPhone 15 at an even lower price.

Image Source : FLIPKARTiPhone 15 discount on Flipkart

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features an aluminium frame and carries an IP68 rating. It boasts a 6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield glass protection. Out of the box, it runs on iOS 17, which can be upgraded to iOS 18.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Its dual camera system consists of a 48MP + 12MP sensor, and it also includes a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

To power the smartphone, it is built with a 3349mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event