Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a debut in India with enhanced battery life Alongside the Pixel 10 series, Google has launched the Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4. Both of these new wearable devices from Google offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

New Delhi:

Google held its Made by Google event on August 20. During the event, along with the Google Pixel 10 series, Google has also launched the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Both of these wearable devices offer extended battery life. The Pixel Watch 4 is available in two screen sizes, while the Pixel Buds 2a comes with features similar to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Both devices will be available for sale in global markets, including India.

Google Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a India price and availability

Pixel Watch 4: Available in two dial sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

The 41mm (Wi-Fi) variant starts at Rs 39,900.

The 45mm model starts at Rs 43,900.

The 41mm model is available in Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian colours.

The 45mm model comes in Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Pixel Buds 2a: Priced at Rs 12,999, available in solid and hazel colour options.

These devices can be purchased from the e-commerce website Flipkart and Google's official store.

Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications

Features Google Pixel Watch 4 Google Pixel Watch 3 Display Actua 360 domed display Actua display Peak brightness up to 3,000 nits up to 2,000 nits Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Battery up to 30 hours (41mm), up to 40 hours (45mm) up to 24 hours (41mm), up to 24 hours (45mm) OS Android 16 Android 16

Display: Features a curved display with very thin bezels and a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.

Processor: Powered by the W5 Gen 2 processor.

AI Assistant: Includes a Gemini-based Google Voice Assistant.

Health Features: More than 40 exercise modes, Low pulse detection, ECG, SpO2, HRV, and breathing rate detection.

Battery Life:

41mm model offers up to 30 hours on a single charge.

45mm model offers up to 45 hours on a single charge.

Pixel Buds 2a specifications

Drivers: Equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers.

Chipset: Features a Tensor A1 chipset.

Audio Features: Supports adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and transparency mode.

Design: In-ear buds for a secure fit.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4.

Battery Life: Up to 27 hours with active noise cancellation on.

Durability: IP54-rated for sweat and water resistance.

