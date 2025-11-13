Google Pixel 8 price slashed by Rs 40,000: Where to get the deal The Google Pixel 8 has received a major price cut on Flipkart, where the flagship phone is now available for up to Rs 40,000 less than its launch price.

The price of the Google Pixel 8 has been significantly reduced, with this Google flagship now available for up to Rs 40,000 less than its original launch price. The e-commerce website Flipkart is currently running a massive offer on the phone, which is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB variants.

Google Pixel 8 price cut

The base variant of the Google Pixel 8 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 38,499. Furthermore, customers can receive an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 through specific bank offers. This brings the effective starting price of the phone down to just Rs 35,499, a stark contrast to its original launch price of Rs 74,999.

Google Pixel 8 key specifications

The Pixel 8 features a premium 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz high refresh rate. Powering the device is the Tensor G3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Camera and battery

For optics, the phone offers a versatile dual camera setup on the back:

Primary Camera: 50MP

Ultrawide Camera: 8MP

A 10.5MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery that supports 30W USB Type-C charging. Notably, this Pixel phone is feature-rich with AI functionalities and runs on the latest Android 15 operating system.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have arrived in India, both featuring the latest Android 16 and enhanced with Google's powerful Gemini AI capabilities. Beyond core similarities, which include advanced camera features like 8K video and 100x digital zoom, the key differences between the two models lie in their display and battery specifications.

