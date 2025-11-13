How much will the Nothing Phone 3a Lite cost in India? All you need to know ahead of its launch

Advertisement
The affordable Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, recently launched in the European market, could soon debut in India, reportedly featuring a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

How much will the Nothing Phone 3a Lite cost in India? Image Source : Nothing/X
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is expected to launch soon in India, likely in the last week of November. Having recently debuted in the European market, this could be Nothing's final product release for the year, following the launch of the Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, and Phone 3 earlier this year. The upcoming Phone (3a) Lite is set to be the most affordable device in the series. But what will be its price in India? Let's find out.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Expected price in India

In the European market, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite was introduced in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

  • The phone's starting price is €249, which is approximately Rs 25,000.
  • In India, this phone is expected to be priced competitively, likely falling between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.
  • It will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce website Flipkart and will be available in black and white colour options.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite expected features and specifications

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite maintains a design similar to the flagship Phone 3. These specifications are based on its global variant. 

Feature

Specification

Display

6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Resolution

1080*2392 pixels

Protection

Panda Glass

Peak Brightness

Up to 1300 nits

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

OS

Nothing OS 3 (based on Android 16)

RAM/Storage

Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

Expandable Storage

Up to 2TB via microSD card

Rear Camera

Triple Setup: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

Front Camera

16MP for selfies and video calling
Battery

Powerful 5000mAh with 33W fast charging

