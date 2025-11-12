Forget 28 Days: BSNL's Rs 7 per day prepaid plan offers 50-day validity, 2GB daily data with free calls BSNL has announced another significant offering for its users: a more affordable plan with a 50-day validity, providing benefits like unlimited calling and data.

New Delhi:

BSNL is once again making a significant impact in the telecom sector, challenging private operators. This new BSNL prepaid plan offers users numerous benefits, including unlimited calling and 2GB of daily data, all with a distinctive 50-day validity. Currently, no major private telecom company offers a plan with a 50-day validity; their common 56-day prepaid plans are often considerably more expensive than this BSNL offering.

Key benefits of BSNL's 50-day plan

BSNL shared details about this prepaid plan via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Validity: The plan provides a total validity of 50 days.

Calling: Users benefit from unlimited calling across India and free national roaming.

Data and SMS: The plan includes 2GB of high-speed daily data and 100 free SMS messages per day.

Added Value: BSNL is providing free access to BiTV, a service that lets users watch over 350 live TV channels and enjoy a variety of popular streaming apps through the BiTV app.

Affordability: This plan costs approximately Rs 7 per day.

Rapid 4G expansion and 5G readiness

The state-owned telecom company is aggressively expanding its 4G network across India. The company's 4G infrastructure is built entirely on indigenous technology and is already 5G-ready. Consequently, users are expected to receive 5G connectivity in the near future.

According to reports, BSNL's 5G service may become available to users by the end of this year or early next year. The company plans to launch its "Made in India" 5G service in Delhi and Mumbai as a pilot project before rolling it out to other cities and telecom circles across the country.

