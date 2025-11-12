Karnataka actor's WhatsApp hacked; Bihar village emerges as latest cyber scam hotspot The incident began on September 15. After placing an online order, Priyanka Upendra received a suspicious link on her mobile phone. Believing it was genuine, she clicked the link, inadvertently giving hackers remote access to her WhatsApp account.

In a major breakthrough, the Bengaluru city police have arrested a cybercriminal from Bihar who allegedly hacked the mobile phones of Sandalwood actor Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka Upendra. The accused then impersonated them on WhatsApp to cheat several people, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as Vikas Kumar, was traced to Dashrathpur village in Bihar and subsequently brought to Bengaluru.

Incident details and deception

The incident began on September 15 when Priyanka Upendra, after ordering items online, received a suspicious link on her mobile phone. Believing the link to be genuine, she clicked on it, which allowed the hackers to gain remote access to her WhatsApp account.

Not long after, some of her friends started getting fake messages asking for an urgent transfer of Rs 55,000 for a so-called emergency. Without realizing it was a scam, a few of them, including the couple’s own son, sent money to the bank account mentioned in the messages.

The situation became even more confusing when people attempted to call Priyanka to verify the emergency, but their calls were suddenly cut off. Within a short span, the fraudsters managed to siphon off nearly Rs 1.5 lakh. Realizing something was wrong, Priyanka immediately informed her husband and their manager. By then, however, both their phones had also been compromised by the same hackers. The couple then lodged a formal complaint at the Sadashivanagar Police Station.

Investigation leads to cyber hotspot

The police, in a coordinated investigation with the Central Division Cyber Crime Unit, launched a probe tracking the digital footprints back to Bihar. The investigation uncovered that the hackers came from a village called Dashrathpur, which is known for cyber scams. Officers who went to the area were surprised to find many young men, mostly between the ages of 20 and 25, involved in online fraud. The investigation suggested that about 150 young people from the village were participating in similar criminal activities, tricking victims from all over the country.

Following tips from surveillance and other leads, the police focused their attention on Vikas Kumar. He has since been arrested and brought to Bengaluru for questioning. Currently, he is in police custody while investigators work to uncover his connections and the larger network involved in the cyber fraud.

