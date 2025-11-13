BSNL set to launch VoWi-Fi service, tailored for women and students soon BSNL users will soon gain the ability to make calls even without a strong cellular network connection, thanks to the upcoming launch of the VoWi-Fi service, which is currently being tested in select areas.

New Delhi:

BSNL is preparing to launch a VoWi-Fi service soon to address the persistent problem of call drops. The state-owned telecom company recently rolled out its 4G (LTE) service across all telecom circles in India. Now, in addition to nationwide 4G coverage, the company is getting ready to introduce VoWi-Fi, or Voice over Wi-Fi, service. BSNL is also planning to launch custom plans tailored for women and students in the near future.

This development was confirmed by a top BSNL official. Chairman Robert J. Ravi told ET Telecom that the company is currently testing VoWi-Fi as a pilot project in two zones. He noted that its performance in low-network areas has been positive. Final testing is pending, after which the service will be made live for all users.

What is VoWi-Fi?

VoWi-Fi is a complementary technology that operates alongside Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE). It enables users to make and receive calls even when mobile network signals are weak (especially indoors), provided the smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. The service runs on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core, which facilitates the use of voice services over Wi-Fi networks.

Important Note: This technology can only be used with 4G SIM cards. For example, if a BSNL user has a 4G SIM and their phone has poor cellular signal, they can still use voice calling services using a Wi-Fi network. Their phone will seamlessly handle both incoming and outgoing calls. Currently, this feature is being offered to select BSNL users as part of the pilot project to test its compatibility with various handsets and general Wi-Fi calling performance.

Competitors like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea already offer VoWi-Fi services. Once launched, BSNL users will also be able to enjoy seamless calling, particularly in areas with poor cellular penetration like indoor spaces and basements, by leveraging their Wi-Fi connections.

