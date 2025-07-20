Google, Meta face ED scrutiny for promoting illegal betting apps Enforcement Directorate (ED) has strengthened its oversight of Google and Meta. Both companies are accused of promoting online betting applications. The ED has summoned representatives from both firms for questioning.

New Delhi:

Google and Meta are encountering new challeges in India. Both companies are being accused of prmoting illegal betting apps. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is a government agency that investigates financial crimes, is currently investigating the matter and has sent notices to both companies. The ED claims that Google and Meta have been promoting ads and websites for these online betting apps, helping them reach a lot of users. Representatives from both companies have been called in for questioning on July 21.

Both companies stand accused of facilitating illegal betting activities. The ED is probing serious financial crimes, including money laundering and hawala operations tied to these online betting platforms. Officials assert that Google and Meta's platforms have played a pivotal role in promoting these illicit betting apps.

Additionally, the ED has registered a case against 29 individuals—including TV and film actors, social media influencers, and celebrities—for their involvement in promoting these betting apps. The ongoing investigation also implicates prominent South Indian actors, such as Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverakonda.

Mahadev Betting Apps Scam

This isn't the ED's first major operation against illegal betting. Previously, they took significant action concerning the Mahadev Betting Apps Scam, which implicated former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a Rs 6000 crore scheme involving betting apps, with allegations that he received Rs 500 crore from the app's promoters. The ED has also investigated cases related to Fairplay IPL Betting Apps. Following the questioning of Google and Meta’s representatives on July 21, the agency will determine the next steps in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police in Chhattisgarh have detained 14 people in April for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. These bets were reportedly placed through groups connected to a betting app called Mahadev. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into a larger scandal related to the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: Sony Mobile fuels shutdown speculation as company prepares to exit one more market