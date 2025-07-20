Sony Mobile fuels shutdown speculation as company prepares to exit one more market Sony is set to shut down its mobile phone business in several countries. Reports suggest the company may completely exit the mobile phone market due to declining market share.

Many well-known mobile phone companies from the 2000s have either closed down or lost a lot of their customers over the years. Now, another well-known brand is getting ready to leave the mobile phone business. Recent news suggests that Sony is preparing to shut its mobile phone business in several key markets.The company, which introduced the first mobile phone 33 years ago, remains a favourite among consumers in other electronics categories. Notably, their gaming consoles, cameras, and televisions continue to make waves globally. Sony launched its first mobile device, the ‘Mars Bar,’ back in 1992. In the 2000s, the company partnered with Ericsson to bolster its mobile phone offerings. During this time, Sony Ericsson's 2G phones gained immense popularity, often being the top choice for users alongside well-known brands like Nokia, Motorola, LG, Samsung, Blackberry, and HTC. The company once commanded a global market share of up to 9 percent, providing stiff competition to Nokia in many regions.

Winding down operations in various countries

According to a report by The Sun, Sony is set to close its mobile phone business in the UK. Many Xperia models are already listed as out of stock on their website. The company has previously shuttered its mobile operations in countries such as India. Sony's market share in the UK has plummeted to just 1 percent. On global scale, it now accounts for less than 1 percent of the mobile market. Their Xperia smartphones, known for their outstanding camera quality, are priced in the premium segment. Interestingly, Sony also produces camera sensors for mobile devices of various other brands.

The rise of Apple and Samsung

Currently, Apple and Samsung reign supreme in the premium smartphone market. In the broader mobile phone landscape, Samsung leads with a global market share of 20.1 percent, followed closely by Apple at 19.5 percent. Among Chinese brands, Xiaomi holds a 13.9 percent share, while Oppo commands 7.8 percent. Vivo, which has the largest share in India, stands at 7.5 percent globally. Together, these five companies account for nearly 70 percent of the total market.

Several brands have exited the scene

Despite the looming closure of its mobile phone division, Sony has not made any official announcement. Previously, brands like LG, HTC, and Blackberry have completely exited the mobile landscape, while Motorola sold its business to Lenovo. Remarkably, Motorola has achieved notable success in recent years, with its market presence growing in several regions. Additionally, there are occasional reports about the potential comeback of brands like HTC and Blackberry to the market.

