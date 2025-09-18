Google Discover will now show Instagram posts, YouTube Shorts and more Google Discover is getting more engaging with support for Instagram posts, YouTube Shorts, and X updates directly on your feed. The new follow button allows users in India and worldwide to personalise their feed even more by tracking their favourite creators and publishers.

New Delhi:

Google Discover, the AI-powered personalised feed that delivers articles, videos and media which are based on user interests, is getting a big upgrade. Google has announced that the feed will now show content from Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and X (formerly known as Twitter), along with updates from publishers and creators worldwide. Support for more platforms is also expected soon.

Why does this update matter?

Google says the change will come after feedback from users who enjoy watching and exploring mixed content- from articles, to videos, to social posts- all in one place. This move will make it easier for people to discover trending content without any need to jump between different apps.

New ‘Follow’ Button for personalisation

To make the feed more useful for the users, Google has introduced a new 'follow button which is placed on the top-right corner of Discover posts. By tapping it, users can directly follow their favourite publishers or creators. Once followed, their content will appear in a dedicated space within Discover, offering quick access to updates.

You can also click on the publisher or creator’s name to check their recent posts before deciding to follow them. However, this feature requires you to be signed in with your Google account.

Previous updates to Discover

Google has been steadily improving the Discover experience for users. Just last month (August 2025), it introduced the option to set preferred sources for search results, helping users avoid clickbait and stick to trusted websites. The addition of Instagram and YouTube Shorts further strengthens Discover’s role as a one-stop hub for personalised news and entertainment.

With these new changes, Google Discover is no longer just about news and articles — it is slowly turning into a personalised space where you can track your favourite creators, publishers, and even social media updates, all in one feed. For Indian users, this means less app-switching and more relevant, time-saving content at your fingertips.