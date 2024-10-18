Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces leadership changes in the company's key divisions

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces leadership changes in the company's key divisions

These changes have been announced in a memo to employees. Google divisions such as Google Search, Ads, Gemini, and Assistant will see new leadership.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2024 12:54 IST
Google leadership changes
Image Source : REUTERS Google leadership changes

Google is making some changes in its top leadership. The recent changes have been announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai via a memo to employees. According to a recent announcement, Prabhakar Raghavan, who has been leading the search team for many years, will take on a new role as Chief Technologist at the company. Besides overseeing search, Raghavan also manages advertising and other key areas. Over the past decade, he has played a vital part in the company’s growth. In his new position, Raghavan will concentrate on promoting a strong technological culture and guiding the company's technical direction.

Prabhakar Raghavan, after 12 years of leading various teams at the company, will transition into the role of Chief Technologist. In this position, he will work closely with CEO Sundar Pichai and other Google executives to provide technical direction and foster a culture of tech excellence. Pichai noted that Raghavan is returning to his computer science roots as he advances his career.

Nick Fox has been appointed to succeed Raghavan, taking the helm of Google's Search, Ads, Geo, and Commerce operations. Fox has been a key figure within the search and ads division, contributing to the development of products like Google Fi and RCS messaging.

Additionally, Google is reorganising its research and development efforts. The Gemini app team, under the leadership of Sissie Hsaio, will be integrated into Google DeepMind, the AI research subsidiary of the company. Concurrently, the Google Assistant team will now fall under the platforms and devices division, streamlining operations within the organisation.

Meanwhile, Google is simplifying flight bookings for its users with a newly introduced feature just in time for the festive season. This new addition, known as the 'Cheapest' search filter, will be available on Google Flights. Users can now find tabs labelled “Best” and “Cheapest” on the platform. The 'Best' filter will prioritise a combination of price and convenience for a more tailored search experience.

ALSO READ: Meta cuts jobs across key divisions, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement