Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces leadership changes in the company's key divisions

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google leadership changes

Google is making some changes in its top leadership. The recent changes have been announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai via a memo to employees. According to a recent announcement, Prabhakar Raghavan, who has been leading the search team for many years, will take on a new role as Chief Technologist at the company. Besides overseeing search, Raghavan also manages advertising and other key areas. Over the past decade, he has played a vital part in the company’s growth. In his new position, Raghavan will concentrate on promoting a strong technological culture and guiding the company's technical direction.

Prabhakar Raghavan, after 12 years of leading various teams at the company, will transition into the role of Chief Technologist. In this position, he will work closely with CEO Sundar Pichai and other Google executives to provide technical direction and foster a culture of tech excellence. Pichai noted that Raghavan is returning to his computer science roots as he advances his career.

Nick Fox has been appointed to succeed Raghavan, taking the helm of Google's Search, Ads, Geo, and Commerce operations. Fox has been a key figure within the search and ads division, contributing to the development of products like Google Fi and RCS messaging.

Additionally, Google is reorganising its research and development efforts. The Gemini app team, under the leadership of Sissie Hsaio, will be integrated into Google DeepMind, the AI research subsidiary of the company. Concurrently, the Google Assistant team will now fall under the platforms and devices division, streamlining operations within the organisation.

Meanwhile, Google is simplifying flight bookings for its users with a newly introduced feature just in time for the festive season. This new addition, known as the 'Cheapest' search filter, will be available on Google Flights. Users can now find tabs labelled “Best” and “Cheapest” on the platform. The 'Best' filter will prioritise a combination of price and convenience for a more tailored search experience.

ALSO READ: Meta cuts jobs across key divisions, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs