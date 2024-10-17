Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Flights feature

Google is making flight booking easier for its users. The tech giant has recently rolled out a new feature for its users ahead of the festive season. The new feature is called 'Cheapest' search filter. It will be available on Google Flights and now users will see tabs for “Best” and “Cheapest” in Google Flights. The 'Best' filter will be based on a mix of price and convenience.

This feature focuses on what Google refers to as “creative itineraries,” allowing users to explore various travel arrangements that may not be immediately apparent. The prices for these options will be highlighted in green, making it easier for users to identify cost-saving opportunities.

How lower prices are achieved?

One of the methods for achieving lower prices may involve longer layovers, a concept which Google Flights has already addressed in its services. These longer layovers can sometimes lead to significant savings on overall travel costs. Additionally, the “Cheapest” feature may include self-transfers.

Self-transfers, often described in the industry as virtual interline arrangements, necessitate that travellers collect and recheck their baggage during layovers. Travellers will need to check in for each flight separately, which means they may not benefit from the usual communications and coordination between airlines that normally accompany a single booking.

Another way to secure lower fares is by purchasing separate legs of a trip from multiple airlines or third-party booking sites. This practice can often lead to better rates for savvy travellers willing to navigate various booking channels.

How will it work?

To ensure transparency, Google Flights will continue to provide advisories at the bottom of each itinerary card. For example, when tickets are purchased separately, there will be a reminder indicating “Separate tickets booked together.” If travellers are presented with a “Self transfer” or “Separate tickets” option, they will encounter a noticeable red warning message, alerting them to the potential risks involved.

Availability

The rollout of the Cheapest tab began this week and is expected to become available on a global scale over the next two weeks. This feature is designed for those instances when cost savings are prioritised over convenience, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious travellers.

