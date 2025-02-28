Google announces more layoffs in HR and cloud divisions: Here’s why As Google navigates the AI revolution, balancing workforce management and technological investments remains a challenge. The company is restructuring its workforce to stay ahead in AI and cloud computing, but continued job cuts indicate that efficiency and cost management are top priorities.

Google is reportedly working on laying off more employees as the company shifts the focus towards AI development and cost efficiency. As per the report by CNBC, the job cuts will impact the People Operations (HR) and Cloud departments, with some roles being relocated to international locations like India and Mexico City.

Voluntary exit program for HR employees

In the People Operations division, Google is rolling out a voluntary exit program for mid-to-senior-level employees (Levels 4 and 5) in the U.S. Employees opting for this exit will receive:

Up to 14 weeks of salary

An additional one week of pay per year of service

This initiative, set to begin in early March, is aimed at streamlining HR functions and cutting costs, as the company continues to prioritize AI research and development.

Cloud division faces restructuring and role relocations

Google’s Cloud division—one of its most profitable business units—has also been affected by the latest restructuring. The company has:

Reduced headcount in operational support teams

Relocated some positions to India and Mexico City

Continued hiring in key sales and engineering roles

Despite these layoffs, Google Cloud remains a major revenue driver, witnessing 30% growth in Q4 2023. However, tough competition from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure has forced Google to rethink its workforce strategy.

Google’s cost-cutting measures despite AI investments

Google’s finance chief, Anat Ashkenazi, has emphasized cost efficiency as a priority for 2024. The company is heavily investing in AI technology, which has led to higher operational expenses. Despite a weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings report, Google remains committed to expanding its AI-powered products.

Support for affected employees

Google has assured that the layoffs will be minimal, with impacted employees given options to:

Apply for other roles within the company

Opt for buyout packages in compliance with local employment laws

These workforce reductions come just weeks after Google implemented similar job cuts in other divisions, signalling a broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on AI-driven innovation.

