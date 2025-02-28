Amazon Alexa+ unveiled: Smarter next-gen AI assistant, more personalized and free for Prime users

Amazon has introduced Alexa+, a new and improved version of its popular voice assistant. Powered by generative AI, Alexa+ is designed to be smarter, more conversational, and highly personalized. It can help users with entertainment, home management, shopping, reservations, and much more.
Smarter conversations with Alexa+
Alexa+ understands casual speech, half-formed thoughts, and complex ideas, making interactions feel more natural. Whether you need quick answers, personalized recommendations, or help managing tasks, Alexa+ responds like a helpful friend.
Turn words into actions
Unlike previous versions, Alexa+ can take action across thousands of services and smart devices. It can:
- Control smart homes (Philips Hue, Roborock, and more)
- Make reservations (OpenTable, Vagaro)
- Monitor security (Ring alerts, package tracking)
- Play music (Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music)
- Order food and groceries (Grubhub, Uber Eats, Whole Foods)
Manage schedules and reminders (Ticketmaster alerts, calendar updates)
Alexa+ can navigate the internet for you
With new self-directed capabilities, Alexa+ can find and book services online without your supervision. For example, if your oven breaks down, Alexa+ can:
- Search for repair services on Thumbtack
- Schedule an appointment
- Confirm the booking and notify you when it’s done
More personalization for a smarter experience
Alexa+ remembers your preferences, past orders, important dates, dietary needs, and more. For example, if you’re planning dinner, Alexa+ can suggest vegetarian, gluten-free, or favourite recipes based on your family’s preferences.
Alexa+ stays in the background until you need it
Alexa+ is designed to be helpful without being intrusive. It proactively provides updates only when necessary, like traffic alerts before your commute or price drops on saved items.
Alexa+ Expands Across Devices and Platforms
Alexa+ will be accessible at home, in the office, in cars, and on mobile devices. Users can switch between:
Echo devices
- A new Alexa+ mobile app (iOS & Android)
- A web-based Alexa+ platform at Alexa.com
Alexa+ can also remember conversation history, so you can start a request on one device and continue on another seamlessly.
Enhanced knowledge and smarter assistance
Alexa+ is built on advanced AI models with deep knowledge of various topics. It can:
- Answer detailed questions
- Remember and organize information (study materials, school schedules)
- Summarize documents, emails, and messages
- Create quizzes and reminders from uploaded content
Privacy and security at the core
Alexa+ is built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) security and provides users with privacy controls through the Alexa Privacy Dashboard. Users can review and manage their data anytime.
Pricing and availability
- Alexa+ costs USD 19.99 per month but is free for Amazon Prime members.
- Early access starts in the U.S. in the coming weeks, prioritizing owners of Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices.
- Customers can sign up for early access or buy an Echo device to experience Alexa+ sooner at www.amazon.com/newalexa.
