Amazon Alexa+ unveiled: Smarter next-gen AI assistant, more personalized and free for Prime users With enhanced AI, better personalization, and expanded capabilities, Alexa+ is set to redefine smart assistance. Amazon aims to make Alexa+ an essential tool for home management, productivity, and daily life—and Prime members get to enjoy it for free.

Amazon has introduced Alexa+, a new and improved version of its popular voice assistant. Powered by generative AI, Alexa+ is designed to be smarter, more conversational, and highly personalized. It can help users with entertainment, home management, shopping, reservations, and much more.

Smarter conversations with Alexa+

Alexa+ understands casual speech, half-formed thoughts, and complex ideas, making interactions feel more natural. Whether you need quick answers, personalized recommendations, or help managing tasks, Alexa+ responds like a helpful friend.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Amazon Alexa+

Turn words into actions

Unlike previous versions, Alexa+ can take action across thousands of services and smart devices. It can:

Control smart homes (Philips Hue, Roborock, and more)

Make reservations (OpenTable, Vagaro)

Monitor security (Ring alerts, package tracking)

Play music (Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music)

Order food and groceries (Grubhub, Uber Eats, Whole Foods)

Manage schedules and reminders (Ticketmaster alerts, calendar updates)

Alexa+ can navigate the internet for you

With new self-directed capabilities, Alexa+ can find and book services online without your supervision. For example, if your oven breaks down, Alexa+ can:

Search for repair services on Thumbtack

Schedule an appointment

Confirm the booking and notify you when it’s done

(Image Source : AMAZON)Amazon Alexa+

More personalization for a smarter experience

Alexa+ remembers your preferences, past orders, important dates, dietary needs, and more. For example, if you’re planning dinner, Alexa+ can suggest vegetarian, gluten-free, or favourite recipes based on your family’s preferences.

Alexa+ stays in the background until you need it

Alexa+ is designed to be helpful without being intrusive. It proactively provides updates only when necessary, like traffic alerts before your commute or price drops on saved items.

Alexa+ Expands Across Devices and Platforms

Alexa+ will be accessible at home, in the office, in cars, and on mobile devices. Users can switch between:

Echo devices

A new Alexa+ mobile app (iOS & Android)

A web-based Alexa+ platform at Alexa.com

Alexa+ can also remember conversation history, so you can start a request on one device and continue on another seamlessly.

Enhanced knowledge and smarter assistance

Alexa+ is built on advanced AI models with deep knowledge of various topics. It can:

Answer detailed questions

Remember and organize information (study materials, school schedules)

Summarize documents, emails, and messages

Create quizzes and reminders from uploaded content

Privacy and security at the core

Alexa+ is built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) security and provides users with privacy controls through the Alexa Privacy Dashboard. Users can review and manage their data anytime.

Pricing and availability

Alexa+ costs USD 19.99 per month but is free for Amazon Prime members. Early access starts in the U.S. in the coming weeks, prioritizing owners of Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices. Customers can sign up for early access or buy an Echo device to experience Alexa+ sooner at www.amazon.com/newalexa.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9a is expected to be priced under Rs 44,000: All you need to know