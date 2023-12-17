Global smart personal audio market drops down by 3%, Apple leads

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Global smart personal audio market drops down by 3%

Global smart personal audio shipments fell by 3 per cent (year-on-year) to 110 million units in Q3 of 2023, with developed regions which are struggling while the emerging regions grew strongly. With 23.4 million units and a 21 per cent share, Apple has led the global market, followed by Samsung and boAt.

As per the report of Canalys, TWS made up 73 per cent of shipments, as they continue to penetrate affordable mass-market segments.

Shipments of wireless headphones have surpassed wireless earphones for the first time, mainly because of the vendors who are seeking stronger revenue drivers through wireless headphones and wireless earphones which are being replaced nu TWS.

Alternative wearable forms, like air and bone conduction devices, made up less than 2 per cent of shipments in the third quarter.

Jack Leathem, Research Analyst said, “The Q3 decline was partly caused by vendors’ strategic decision to skip yearly flagship releases, effectively extending refresh cycles following vendors prioritising premium models.”

Talking about China, which is one of the fastest-growing players for Huawei, and which leveraged its strong smartphone growth for cross-sell ecosystem devices, and consequently grew its shipments by 30 per cent when compared with Q3 of 2022.

Leathem said, “We expect growth to return in Q4, driven by replenishing inventories and holiday shopping season deals. “

Improving the economic conditions and expected flagship portfolio which was launched by Samsung and Apple could further boost the market in 2024.

Canalys has estimated that the total shipments for 2024 will be around 3.3 per cent higher than the existing 2023.

Inputs from IANS

