Galaxy S25 Edge proving a sales challenge for Samsung despite its innovative design: Here's why Samsung has recently introduced its slimmest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, this device has turned into quite a challenge for the company, as they are finding it difficult to sell.

New Delhi:

Samsung recently unveiled its slimmest flagship device yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. This phone marks the fourth addition to the Galaxy S25 series, having made its debut in the global market, including India, just last month. Samsung built significant anticipation around this model, but it has quickly turned into a source of concern for the company as sales have been sluggish.

A challenge for Samsung

Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge has seen disappointing sales, far below initial expectations. Early indications suggest that users are not satisfied with the device. Several factors could be contributing to this sentiment. Additionally, consumers have raised issues regarding the battery performance. In response, Samsung representatives have defended the battery life, stating that their tests show it offers better longevity than that of the Galaxy S24.

Why it struggled

Launched in India at an initial price of Rs 1,09,000, the Galaxy S25 Edge is priced higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which has also drawn criticism. Many experts have labeled it an overpriced smartphone, especially since its features closely resemble those of the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications

As for the specifications, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 200MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It operates on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, with built-in Google Gemini AI features. The device is powered by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, measures just 5.8mm in thickness, and features a sleek titanium body.

