iPhone 16 Series gets huge discount, now starts at Rs 35,000: Where to buy

When it comes to purchasing an iPhone, the first thing that often crosses your mind is the price. We all know that iPhones can be quite pricey, usually starting at around Rs 50,000. If the cost has been holding you back from owning one, you'll be glad to know there's good news! You can now grab an Apple iPhone for under Rs 36,000. Recently, an ecommerce platform has slashed the prices of the iPhone 16 Series significantly, and they’re rolling out some exciting promotional offers as well. Here's everything you need to know about the deal.

iPhone 16e discount

Apple launched this series in February, with the base model initially priced at Rs 59,900. Currently, Amazon is offering an 11 per cent discount on the smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 53,600. Plus, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000, which brings the effective price to Rs 49,600.

Moreover, Amazon is providing exchange discounts of up to Rs 48,500. If you trade in an old iPhone 12 Mini in excellent condition, you could save as much as Rs 14,663. This could lower the final price of the iPhone 16e to just Rs 34,937, but keep in mind that the exact amount will depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e features a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, showcasing a distinctive notch design—marking its first appearance since the iPhone 14. It’s also equipped with Face ID for effortless unlocking, eliminating the need for a home button.

Running on iOS 18, the new model boasts a robust ceramic shield for protection. At its core lies the advanced 3nm A18 Bionic chip, the same processor powering the recently released iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e is enhanced by Apple Intelligence technology, enhancing its performance across the board.

For photography buffs, the device sports a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) on the rear, while the 12MP front-facing camera is perfect for selfies and video chats. Additional features include an action button, USB Type-C charging, and top-notch connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, along with the reliable Face ID functionality.

