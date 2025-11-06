From 'Clanker' to 'Broligarchy': Collins Dictionary names new tech terms that gained traction in 2025 While Collins Dictionary selected the lighthearted "vibe coding" as its Word of the Year, the full list of this year's choices underscores more serious societal concerns about technology.

Collins Dictionary has named "vibe coding" as the Word of the Year. This new term describes a method of writing computer programs using simple, everyday language. Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), programming is becoming more accessible and easier for everyone. This recognition shows how AI is becoming an important part of our daily lives.

On the flip side, this year's word choices also reflect some concerns about technology. The term "clanker" is seeing more use; it's a negative word used to describe computers, robots, or AI sources, showing that not everyone views technology positively. Popularised by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the word went viral on social media and is often used to express people’s frustrations with and distrust of AI chatbots and platforms.

Big tech figures also gained a defining new term. The owners of the biggest global technology companies, informally known as "tech bros," were collectively dubbed the ‘broligarchy’ following their high-profile attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President in January.

Lifestyle and work balance

A focus on quality of life also emerged as an important trend for 2025, evident in several new terms:

'Biohacking': The activity of altering the natural processes of one’s body to attempt to improve health and longevity. This can involve small changes to diet or lifestyle but tends to imply more extreme measures to maximize human performance, essentially hacking biology to enhance physical wellbeing and extend lifespan.

'Micro-retirement': Chosen by some Gen Z and millennials seeking a better work-life balance, this refers to taking a break between periods of employment to pursue personal interests.

'Taskmasking': The act of giving a false impression of being productive in the workplace.

Last year's word

The 2024 Word of the Year was 'Brat'. This word captures a bold, self-assured, and pleasure-seeking mindset. It takes inspiration from the title of an album by the English singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

